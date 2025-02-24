SCFCU Director of Multicultural Services to participate in Dancing With Our Stars Live

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud Financial Credit Union (SCFCU) Director of Multicultural Services, Eunice Adjei, is one of six community stars to participate in the 9th annual Dancing With Our Stars Live.

The event is one of the largest fundraising events in Central Minnesota and is organized by the Women’s fund of Central Minnesota Community Foundation.

Each year, six local celebrities are paired with a professional dance partner for the chance to win up to $15,000 for a non-profit organization or program of their choice that supports women and girls.

Adjei will be dancing with Nick Benner in support of the TriUnity Foundation, a first-of-its-kind foundation that empowers hope, healing and strength to individuals and families by providing financial relief to those facing terminal illness.

“It’s an honor to dance for a cause like this that brings hope, healing and strength to families and individuals who need it most.” said Adjei.

The event will take place June 9, 2025 at St. Benedict College.