Schedule Your Booster Shot At CentraCare Today!

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

Effective now, CentraCare is offering booster shots for the Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

Those eligible for the J&J shot are those 18 and older who received the vaccine at least two months ago regardless of underlying health conditions.

As for the Moderna and Pfizer shots those who qualify are;

· Those who are 65 years of age and older

· Those who are between the ages of 18-64 years of age at high risk of severe COVID-19

· Those who are between the ages of 18-64 years of age with frequent exposure to COVID-19 due to working or living conditions

The FDA recently said that you can mix and match booster doses that are different from your original vaccination. For example, if you got the Moderna shot you can get your booster from Pfizer of J&J.