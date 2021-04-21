School District 742 Announces New Administrator Roles

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

School District 742 has announced three new administrator appointments for the upcoming school year.

Deb Jokela has been named the new principal for Oak Hill Community School and will start on July 1st. Jokela will take the position after Mike Rivard was named Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education for 742.

Brianne Hern has accepted a one-year special assignment for the 2021-22 school year to work at the district office as a Principal on Special Assignment. Hern will work with the Research, Assessment and Data team, the Learning & Teaching Team, and assistant superintendents to assess the learning impacts of COVID-19 on their students.

Lastly, Heather Ebnet will serve as the Interim Principal at Lincoln Elementary School next year to replace Hern.