SCPD arrests St. Cloud man suspected of shooting and killing U.S. Navy sailor in San Diego, Calif.

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A St. Cloud man is in Stearns County Jail for the suspected shooting death of a U.S. Navy sailor that happened in San Diego, Calif.

Investigators say on Aug. 31, the 18-year-old Navy sailor was out with his friends at a nightclub in the East Village when they got into an altercation with a group of men inside. Both groups left the club at separate exits, but the arguing continued outside for the next 30 minutes until shots rang out around 12:50 a.m.

The San Diego Police Department arrived shortly after to find the sailor lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. Despite medical aid, the man was pronounced dead.

Investigators managed to later identify each of the suspected men involved in the shooting. One of the men they identified is 20-year-old Ta-Kari Terell Benness of St. Cloud.

The St. Cloud Police Department found and arrested Benness on Wednesday, Oct. 16, morning in downtown St. Cloud through a warrant.

The case remains under active investigation by the San Diego Police Department.