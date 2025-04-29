SCPD finds the remains of a girl who went missing in 2016

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The SCPD recovered the remains of a girl who went missing in June of 2016.

On Saturday, April 26, at approximately 12:30 p.m., the St. Cloud Police Department was notified that a property owner had located possible human remains on his property.

Officers responded to the house and recovered apparent skeletal human remains.

This was near the area where Shannah Boiteau was last seen in June of 2016 after she ran from a vehicle being driven by her boyfriend.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the identity of the remains as Boiteau.

This is an active investigation. SCPD Continues working with the Medical Examiner and MN Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to investigate this case.