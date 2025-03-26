SCPD investigates an early morning burglary at an apartment building

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The St. Cloud Police Department is investigating a burglary that took place early morning on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

Around 2 a.m., St. Cloud police officers responded to a call from a resident of an apartment building in the 300 block of 14th Avenue Southeast.

The caller woke up to an unknown male in her apartment. She screamed, and the male fled the residence.

There were no signs of forced entry into the apartment, and no weapons were used.

The suspect was described as a black male, 6 feet tall, muscular build, with small shoulder-length black dreadlocks, wearing a black coat.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or www.tricountycrimestoppers.org