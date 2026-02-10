SCPD Investigates stabbing that killed daughter of Republican governor candidate

By Cece Sauer / Asst. News Director; and Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST CLOUD, MINN — The St. Cloud Police Department (SCPD) is investigating a stabbing that killed a St. Cloud woman.

Around 8:20 p.m. on Saturday, February 7 SCPD Officers responded to the 3100 block of 40 Avenue South for a medical emergency.

When Officers arrived on the scene, they located a deceased female with multiple stab wounds identified as 22-year-old Hallie Tobler of St. Cloud.

Hallie was the daughter of Republican candidate for governor Jeff Johnson, a former St. Cloud City Council Member, according to Minnesota Public Radio Reporting.

Hallie’s husband, 23 year old Dylan Tobler was found at the scene alive with stab wounds as well.

Dylan was transported to the St. Cloud hospital and is in stable condition, according to SCPD.

SCPD says Dylan’s stab wounds are believed to be self-inflicted and that he is responsible for Hallie’s death.

Dylan was brought to the St. Cloud Hospital for his injuries, and released around 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, February 10.

This investigation remains active, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting.

Anyone with information regarding the above incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org