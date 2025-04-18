SCPD investigates threats made towards two students at Cathedral High School

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The St. Cloud Police Department is investigating a man who threatened to harm two students outside of Cathedral High School.

The male had made comments about shooting the students before he left the area.

The suspect, 58-year-old Paul Duffy of St. Cloud, was located nearby and taken into custody without incident.

Duffy didn’t have a weapon, and it is not believed that he meant to carry out the threat.

No one was injured during the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing, and there is no further information at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org.