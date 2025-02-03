SCPD investigating shooting that killed one and injured another

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The St. Cloud Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one and put another in critical condition.

Around 3 a.m., on Sunday, February 2, 2025, SCPD Officers arrived at an apartment building for a report of gunshots being fired inside.

Officers arrived on the scene and located one male in the first-floor hallway with several gunshot wounds and another male in the stairwell with a single gunshot wound.

The male in the hallway was identified as a 19-year-old male from St. Joseph and was transported to the St. Cloud Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

17-year-old Layson Davis, of St. Cloud, was identified as the male in the stairwell, and was declared dead at the scene.

Deputies say the suspects and victims knew each other prior to the shooting, and this was not a random incident.

The investigation is active and ongoing, and the MN Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in investigative efforts.

Anyone with information regarding the above incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org.