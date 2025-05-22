SCPD is investigating a recent increase in vehicle thefts

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The St. Cloud Police Department asks residents to be advised of an increase in vehicle thefts and attempted thefts across the city.

Over the past several weeks police have documented over 30 incidents where Kia or Hyundai vehicles have been stolen, or attempted to be stolen.

Thefts involving these brands have been widely recognized, but up until recently, the St. Cloud area has not experienced a trend.

These thefts are linked to an issue in the ignition system of certain models of Kia and Hyundai vehicles, allowing the vehicles to be easily started without a key.

The best way to protect a vehicle is by being aware of what models are vulnerable and contacting the vehicle’s manufacturer for a theft deterrent kit or by buying a steering wheel lock.

Suspects in these cases are primarily juvenile males who are taking the cars out for a “joy ride”.

Due to the age of the suspects, the SCPD is asking parents to be aware of the trend and look for possible indicators that their child could be involved.

Efforts to catch those responsible are ongoing. The police department is assuring the public that those responsible will be held accountable.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200 or Tri County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org.