SCPD looking for a missing 12-year-old girl

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A 12-year-old girl from the St. Cloud Area is missing after running away from home.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 24, 2025, the St. Cloud Police Department responded to a juvenile runaway call in the 1700 block of University Drive Southeast.

The missing girl, Xaveria Stephenson, is a Black female, 12 years old, and is 5 feet 3 inches tall. She has brown eyes and black curly hair.

She was last seen wearing a grey tank top, black leggings, white socks, a black hoodie with the word “Security” on the back in yellow, and pink flip-flops.

Stephenson is new to the area after recently moving to Minnesota.

Officers say she has no electronic communication devices.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org.