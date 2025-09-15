SCPD looking for aggravated robbery suspects

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The St. Cloud Police Department (SCPD) is investigating an aggravated robbery and looking for the suspects.

Around 2:30 p.m., on Sunday, Sept. 14, SCPD officers responded to a call reporting an armed robbery in the 2000 block of Veterans Drive.

The victim, a 17-year-old male from Savage, Minnesota, told officers that he drove to St. Cloud to meet someone to sell a computer. Shortly after arriving at the parking lot, he was approached by two men.

One man pointed a gun at him, and the other reached into the victim’s vehicle to grab the computer.

Both suspects ran from the scene. Suspect 1 is a Black man, heavyset with short dreadlocks, and was last seen wearing a thick camouflage hoodie and grey shorts, according to the St. Cloud Police Department.

The second suspect is a Black man who was last seen wearing an all-black sweat suit.

The victim was not injured during the incident, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org.