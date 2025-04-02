SCPD looking for man accused of having his phone in a woman’s locker room

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The St. Cloud Police Department is looking for a man who is accused of taking his phone out in a woman’s locker room at the St. Cloud YMCA.

Staff were notified of a male in the women’s shower room and called the police.

The man was alone in a private stall adjacent to a woman who was showering. He had his phone out and was partially undressed.

Authorities say he fled from the building before officers arrived at the scene.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall, with an average build, and dark hair.

The investigation remains active, and there is no further information at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the above incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org.