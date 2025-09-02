SCPD looking for suspect involved in a stabbing

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – The St. Cloud Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in a stabbing.

Around 9:45 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 31, officers were called to a house on 19 ½ Ave. North for a report of a female victim who had been stabbed.

Officials say they have probable cause to arrest suspect 42-year-old George Harris for charges related to the stabbing.

Detectives say Harris and the victim knew each other.

Harris is 5’11”, approximately 200 lbs. and has a tattoo of lettering on the front of his neck. Anyone with information on Harris’s location should contact 911.

The victim remains in critical condition at the St. Cloud Hospital.