Sep 2, 2025

SCPD looking for suspect involved in a stabbing

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – The St. Cloud Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in a stabbing.

Around 9:45 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 31, officers were called to a house on 19 ½ Ave. North for a report of a female victim who had been stabbed.

Officials say they have probable cause to arrest suspect 42-year-old George Harris for charges related to the stabbing.

Detectives say Harris and the victim knew each other.

Harris is 5’11”, approximately 200 lbs. and has a tattoo of lettering on the front of his neck. Anyone with information on Harris’s location should contact 911.

The victim remains in critical condition at the St. Cloud Hospital.

photo of stabbing suspect, George Harris
George Harris, 42, of St. Cloud. Photo provided by the St. Cloud Police Department.

Thank You Underwriters

next
prev