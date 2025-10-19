SCPD Officer dies in an Off-Duty Crash

By Cece Sauer / Asst. News Director

ST CLOUD, MINN — Saint Cloud Police Department (SCPD) officer Ryan Ebert died in a car crash that happened while he was off duty near Apple Valley on October 13, 2025.

Ebert was brought to Hennepin County Medical Center (HCMC) in critical condition. Medical staff determined that his injuries were fatal, and Ebert died on Saturday, Oct. 18 at the HCMC.

Ebert’s organs were donated, according to the St. Cloud Police Department.

SCPD also stated that there was a minimal amount of alcohol in Ryan’s bloodstream at the time of the accident.

The St. Cloud Police Department wrote in a media release that the alcohol amount was “significantly below that which would ever lead to a person being considered impaired or driving under the influence.”

There was another person injured in the crash, who was not named in the release.

There is no further information available at this time.