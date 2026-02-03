SCSU ABA Programs Receive Seven Year Accreditation

By Joey Hudson / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn – St. Cloud State University’s applied behavior analysis programs have been recognized as top-tier training programs by the Association for Behavior Analysis International.

Both the on-campus and online ABA master’s programs have received seven-year accreditation, the maximum length granted by the organization. According to the university, only a small number of master’s programs worldwide currently hold seven-year accreditation.

Program director Dr. Stephen Walker says the recognition reflects strong student outcomes and close faculty involvement, especially in the distance program, which limits enrollment to 25 students each year.

SCSU’s ABA program was founded in 1982 and has been accredited since 1999. The programs prepare students to work as behavior analysts serving a wide range of client populations, including individuals with autism and developmental disabilities.