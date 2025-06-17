SCSU Backs Benton Solar

Brian Moos / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud State University has recently released findings from a economic impact study into the proposed Benton Solar project. SCSU says that have found that the project will bring significant economic benefit to Benton County and St. Cloud.

Construction of the solar project is planned to begin in April 2026. It will be a energy storage facility in Minden Township developed by NextEra Energy Resources. SCSU says this will be an approximately $300 million investment into the community. The study also found that almost 600 jobs will be supported as a result. Along with nearly $140 million in labor income and over $188 million added to St. Cloud’s area output.