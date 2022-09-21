SCSU Career Fair Taking Place Today and Friday

By Alexander Fern / Assist. News Director

The annual SCSU career fair is taking place today and Friday from with several companies and charities attending.

On Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., job opportunities such as the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – St. Paul, Univ. of South Dakota – Knudson School of Law, Dakota County Internships and others will be making an appearance for students to talk with.

On Friday from 9 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the virtual fair, CentraCare, Northwestern Mutual, AmericCorps among others will be present.

For a full list of opportunities and to register, visit the Career Fair Website.