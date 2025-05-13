SCSU Chief Experience Officer makes the top 50 in the Women Chief Experience Officers list

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

Sartell, Minn.– St. Cloud Financial Credit Union’s Chief Experience Officer Meggan Schwirtz was recognized for her customer service.

Women We Admire recently released its annual list of top women Chief Experience Officers, with Schwirtz among the top 50 in the country.

This is her second year making the top 50 in the list, she was also named in the top 50 in 2024.

Schwirtz was selected based on her display of delivering a cohesive, positive experience for customers, as well as showcasing the ability to enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Schwirttz has more than 10 years of experience in the financial industry. She’s been serving as SCFU’s Chief Experience Officer since 2022.