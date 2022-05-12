SCSU Commemorates Juneteenth with Closed Offices, Community Organizers Plan Celebration

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Juneteenth Celebration in St. Cloud and St. Cloud State University is also commemorating the holiday.

President Robbyn Wacker shared in a campus-wide email that the school will be closing its offices on June 20th and classes will be cancelled. Unions bargained for this holiday as part of their new contract. Wacker expressed the holiday aligns with the diversity, equity and inclusion goals under her leadership, recognizing the experiences of all the campus members.

Juneteenth acknowledges two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation in 1865 when the last Americans in Galveston, Texas were finally freed from slavery. President Joe Biden and Minnesota Governor Time Walz recognized the holiday last year. Celebrations are held across the country.

The St. Cloud Juneteenth Celebration will be held on Friday, June 17 from 3 to 9 p.m. at Lake George, under the theme A Salute to Black Women. There will be music, games, kids activities, food and a festival atmosphere. It is free to attend.