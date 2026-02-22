SCSU Cyber Competition Club Wins Minnesota State CCDC for the Second Year in a Row

By Cece Sauer — Asst News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The St. Cloud State University Cyber Competition club has won the Minnesota State Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition (CCDC) for their second consecutive year.

The team won the CCDC against over 1,500 competitors in the state on Saturday, January 31.

The club claimed their victory in this eight hour competition despite six out of eight team members being new.

The CCDC is a nationwide cybersecurity competition that was made to test college students’ skills to to manage and protect business networks under active cyberattack.

After their victory, the Huskies will move on to compete in the Midwest Regional CCDC that will be happening March 20-21.

They will be competing against the state winners from Kentucky, Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, Ohio, Iowa, Missouri, and Michigan.

To hear more from the club, listen to their interview with KVSC News Director Shay Lelonek on a Husky Spotlight episode on the KVSC website.