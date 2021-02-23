SCSU Earns Military Friendly Designation

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

St. Cloud State University announced Friday that it has earned the 2021-2022 Military Friendly® School designation.

Institutions that earn the Military Friendly® School designation are evaluated using public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Over 1,200 schools participated in the 2021-2022 survey with only 747 earning the designation.

You can find the 2021-2022 Military Friendly® Schools list in the May issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and can also be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.

SCSU was measured by its ability to meet thresholds for Student Retention, Graduation, Job Placement, Loan Repayment, Persistence (Degree Advancement or Transfer) and Loan Default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.

Veterans Resource Center Director at SCSU, Zac Mangas said “It takes a community of dedicated staff, faculty and departments to ensure our students receive support in a variety of ways.” Mangas also said “This support provided by St. Cloud State helps our military-connected students move forward with the goal of earning a degree. We are all proud of the work this campus is doing to make that happen.”