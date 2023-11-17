SCSU expands ties to schools “Down Under” during trade mission

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud State University is increasing its study-abroad enrollment for historically underrepresented students “Down Under.”

The University announced Thursday that it has expanded relationships with two Australian colleges during Minnesota’s trade mission this week. They are Southern Cross University in Sydney and Victoria University in Melbourne.

In the agreement, the schools plan to enroll more indigenous students at SCSU and First Nations students in Australia in study-abroad programs. They also plan to collaborate on curriculum to better educate students about Indigenous history and culture in the two countries.

Minnesota’s trade mission to Australia is the first to the country in state history.