By: Nyah Adams / News Director

The St. Cloud State University Gerontology program is hosting a celebration Wednesday, April 13th to recognize becoming a member of the Age-friendly University Global Network.

The event will be held in Atwood Memorial Center Ballroom from 1-3 p.m. There will be food, prizes and a job fair in recognition of careers in aging week.

All are welcome to attend the event and job fair.