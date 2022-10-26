SCSU Hosting Winter Clothing Drive Until November 7th

By Nyah Adams / News Director

St. Cloud State University is hosting a winter clothing drive to ensure no student on campus is cold this winter.

SCSU

The SCSU student government says you can bring any donations to Brown Hall 203, the Student Government Office in Atwood 139, the first floor of the Miller Center or the Veterans Resource Center in the Administrative Services Building.

Organizers say they are accepting all sizes of coats, jackets, sweaters, boots, hats, mittens and any other winter gear you may want to donate.

You can donate until November 7th.