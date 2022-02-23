SCSU Joins 88 Universities In Becoming A part Of Age-Friendly Global Network

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

St. Cloud State University is joining 88 other institutions in becoming apart of the Age-Friendly University Global Network.

The network is committed to becoming more age-friendly in programs and policies to create opportunities for an aging communities.

St. Cloud State’s efforts to becoming apart of the global network are supported by a $10,000 grant that supports projects that show great potential for improving teaching, learning and access to students across the Minnesota State system.

To become apart of the Age-Friendly Global Network a university must adopt the 10 principle concepts.

Some of those principles include promoting personal and career development and widening access to online educational opportunities for older adults to ensure a diversity of routes to participation.