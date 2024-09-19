SCSU Journey Across the World event happening Monday, September 30

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — On Monday, September 30, St. Cloud State University students will take the stage to share their culture and art with the St. Cloud community.

Every year, for the past 4 years, SCSU has presented the Journey Across the World event to educate the community by representing various cultures of the student body.

More than 20 cultures will be represented through song, dance and other artistic performances by students and local community members

This year, the event will take place downtown at the Paramount Center for the Arts.

Tickets can be purchased through the Paramount Center box office.

Current SCSU students can receive one free ticket by showing their student ID, and transportation will be provided from the SCSU Atwood Center to the event.