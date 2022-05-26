SCSU Names New Dean of the Herberger Business School

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

St. Cloud State University has named a new Dean of the Herberger Business School, and she is coming from another respected Minnesota university.

Dr. Katherina Pattit will become the business school’s new Dean starting July 1st, she is currently a professor and department chair of the Ethics and Business Law department at the University of St. Thomas. Pattit’s been at St. Thomas since 2008 and has served in leadership roles with strategic planning, implemented diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and worked with US Bank to obtain a major grant to support small and medium sized businesses.

Dr. Katherina Pattit

The Herberger School of Business at SCSU has been accredited for more than 45-years and is one of the larger programs the school offers, with nine majors, a MBA program, Masters of Science in Information Assurance and other programs.

Pattit shared she is inspired by teaching and learning and is driven to support student success in the classroom and the school. She has a Ph.D. from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.

Professor David Harris is stepping down as the current Dean.