SCSU Names New Director of Counseling and Psychological Services

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

St. Cloud State University will be welcoming a new Director of Counseling and Psychological Services on May 3rd.

Dr. Jennifer Rocheleau Dorholt will take the position after previously serving as director of crisis services for the Central Minnesota Health Center in St. Cloud.

Dr. Rocheleau Dorhold says becoming a Husky was not a difficult decision and looks forward to guiding the CAPS team to help serve St. Cloud State students.

Counseling and Psychological Services is the primary mental health provider for students at St. Cloud State while also helping students cope more effectively with personal and academic issues.