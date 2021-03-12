SCSU Names New Director of Equal Opportunity and Title IX

By Jo McMullen / Reporter

St. Cloud State University is welcoming a new Director of Equal Opportunity and Title IX this summer.

After a nationwide search, Chocoletta Simpson will take on the leadership role. In a campus-wide email, the university reports Simpson comes to St. Cloud State having served most recently as the Executive Director of Institutional Equity and Inclusion at Metropolitan Community College in Kansas City, Missouri.

While there her work covered five campuses serving 27,000 students. Simpson has a vast background with developing Title VII and IX policies, serving as the ADA coordinator, managing investigations of discrimination, developing training programs and leading the diversity and inclusion program.

Simpson is a graduate of Arkansas State University’s nationally-ranked Master of Public Administration program and also earned her bachelor’s in business administration from there.

She will begin her position on August 1st.