SCSU Physics Professor Receives Gentec-EO Laser Lab Award

By Nyah Adams / News Director

St. Cloud State University professor Dr. John E. Sinko has been awarded the Gentec Electro-Optics Laser Lab Award.

Credit: St. Cloud State

Dr. Sinko’s work is aimed at eliminating the cloud of dead satellites, collision debris, rocket exhaust and anything else that clutters the earths orbit.

In addition to the award, a new equipment donation of a new Gentec-EO BEamage-4M laser beam profiler has been added to the physics department.

The device can measure and analyze the spatial energy distributions through intense laser pulses.

Dr. Sinko and his students are currently using the profiler to study the physics of laser vaporization of orbital debris cloud metals such as aluminum and stainless steel.