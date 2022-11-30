SCSU Presents Online Philosophy Seminar About Abortion Friday

By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director

A philosophical look at the topic of abortion is taking place on Friday, December 2 from 3 p.m to 4:30 p.m. on Zoom.

St. Cloud State University’s Department of Philosophy is sponsoring the seminar. Organizers say the goal is to examine the arguments for thinking abortion is morally wrong as well as for thinking abortion is acceptable.

Bonnie Steinbock as the designated speaker. She is a retired professor of the Department of Philosophy at the University at Albany-State University of New York.

The seminar will also consider the legal status of abortion in the U.S., the recent Dobbs Supreme Court decision and its connection outside abortion. Also under consideration questions whether the abortion issue is too hard to deal with …or whether a solution is possible between pro-life and pro-choice groups.