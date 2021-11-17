SCSU President Wacker Visits London on Trade Mission with Governor Walz

By: Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

St. Cloud State University President Robbyn Wacker and Vice President of the Center for International Studies Shazad Ahmad visited London on a recent trade mission.

Photo Credit: University Communications

Wacker and Ahmad are looking to increase relationships with Minnesota and the United Kingdom. The relationship between St. Cloud State and the United Kingdom has been a great success thanks to the education abroad program in Alnwick, England. The program gives St. Cloud State students a chance to live and study in the Alnwick Castle in Northumberland England.

Wacker and Ahmad are part of a trade mission led by Minnesota’s Governor Tim Walz. The trade mission continued on to Helsinki, Finland. Walz has hailed the trade mission as the state’s “Shark Tank” where Minnesota can pitch itself to different areas in the world.