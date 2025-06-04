SCSU Professor Appointed To Minnesota Council

Brian Moos / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has named St. Cloud State Professor Dr. Brian Valentini to the state independent living council. Dr. Valentini has been teaching at SCSU since 2018, he is an associate professor of special education. He will be joining the Minnesota Statewide Independent Living Council (MNSILC). The MNSILC provides policy for the state of Minnesota for people with disabilities to live independently.

Dr. Valentini will serve on the council until Jan 3, 2028. Valentini stated he will continue to work to advocate for the civil rights of Minnesotans with disabilities. “Together, we can make a difference in the lives of so many.”