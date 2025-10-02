SCSU professor co-curates new Hennepin History Museum exhbibit

By Cece Sauer / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A professor of social sciences at St. Cloud State University co-curated a new exhibit at the Hennepin History Museum.

Dr. Christopher Lehman co-curated “Winston: A Woman’s Fight for Freedom” with Hennepin History Museum Curator Alyssa Thiede.

The new exhibit will open on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.

The display follows the story of a woman named Eliza Winston, who was the first and only enslaved person to successfully gain freedom in a Minnesota courtroom.

On opening day, Dr. Lehman will be present for a program at 11:30 am to share insights about his book, “It Took Courage: Eliza Winston’s Quest for Freedom.” There will also be book signings following the program.

Reservations are required for event entry with a $10 fee. Those who wish to reserve a spot in the program can visit the Hennepin History Museum’s website.