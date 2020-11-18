SCSU Reaches Out With An Alumni Survey

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

St. Cloud State University has partnered with a higher education solutions group (Career Leadership Collective) to conduct a national online survey that is looking for certain SCSU alumni to share their experiences and help and guide their fellow Huskies.

The 7-10 minute National Alumni Career Mobility Survey (NACM) is available to alumni who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in 2010 and 2015 and is open from November through December.

The survey aims to find what graduates have done since their time at SCSU, how specific experiences have shaped their career, success, community engagement and level of satisfaction with their career path.

Survey participants are entered in an appreciation prize drawing. Prizes include:

· Apple Watch 6 or Fitbit Versa 3

· Blue Tooth Speaker

· iPad or Galaxy Tab

· Amazon Echo or Google Nest Hub with 1 Speaker

· Ring Doorbell Camera

· Bluetooth Digital Electric Smoker