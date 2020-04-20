SCSU Receives $7.8 Million in COVID-19 Federal Funding

By Blake Theisen / News Director

St. Cloud State University President Robbyn Wacker announced the university was a part of the CARES federal legislation funding in a recent Zoom meeting with students, staff and faculty.

CARES, which stands for Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security is a $2 trillion economic relief package that was passed by Congress with overwhelming, bipartisan support and signed into law by President Trump on March 27, 2020.

In the announcement, Wacker confirmed that SCSU will receive $7.8 million from the legislation. Of that $7.8 million, 50% ($3.9 million) is estimated for direct student support. However, Wacker said that strings are attached to the funding, and that the university is still waiting on guidance on how the funds will be distributed and what the allowable uses will be for both the institution and the students.