SCSU Remains Open As Finals Week Continue, St. Cloud Area Schools Closed Wednesday

KVSC staff report

As the winter storm continues its path across Minnesota there are some weather related announcements to share.

St. Cloud State University is open Wednesday as the finals week continues. The administration’s Emergency Preparedness team released an email asking students, staff and faculty to proceed with caution today due to predicted freezing rain in St. Cloud Wednesday morning. The administration adds supervisors and professors can be flexible with employees and students who encounter delays due to weather conditions. Fall semester finals week continues through Thursday and Commencement celebrations will be held Friday.

Meanwhile, St. Cloud, Sartell-St. Stephen and Sauk Rapids-Rice school districts are closed Wednesday. Some schools are offering flex learning days from home. All services and activities normally available at the schools will not be available today.

St. Cloud received about 5 inches of snow in the overnight hours. The forecast calls for cloudy, windy and slightly milder temperatures with occasional sprinkles. Some melting is possible. Retired meteorology professor Bob Weisman adds to expect temperatures between 34 and 37 degrees with winds from the East 15-25 mph.