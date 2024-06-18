SCSU says “100% of students” whose 42 degree programs are cut can still graduate

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud State University announced the updates to its five-year plan on Tuesday, June 11, which includes the official list of program cuts.

Of its 136 degree programs, the University cut 42, which they say only 8% of students are enrolled.

According to SCSU Acting President Larry Lee, “100% of students” whose degree programs are cut will “be offered a clear pathway and adequate time to complete their degrees.”

Along with cuts to degree programs, the University cut 50 minor programs and reduced 54.33 IFO faculty positions.

The cuts come as the University deals with its budget deficit.