SCSU School of Public Hosting Informational Seminar Following Queen Elizabeth II’s Death

By Nyah Adams / News Director

Amid the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the St. Cloud State School of Public Affairs is hosting a seminar Tuesday, September 13th.

Featured presenter Dr. Michelle Kukoleca Hammes will explain the schedule of events following the Queen’s death and Charles accession to the throne along with how this shift will affect the global economy. Organizers say the seminar will take place over Zoom from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. Tuesday. The password to the Zoom is Queen.

Dr. Hammes will also touch on Charles inheriting an economically unstable nation where energy prices are rapidly increasing.