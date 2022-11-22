SCSU Seeking Creative Works and Nominations for MLK Celebration in January

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

There are several ways you can be part of the Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Community Celebration in St. Cloud in January.

St. Cloud State University is putting out a call to the community’s youth to submit creative essays and art pieces that reflect on Dr. King’s quote “find a voice in a whisper.” They’re accepting submissions from kindergarten students through college students both written and in multi-media artistic works.

You can also nominate a group of people or organization or an individual for the Humanitarian Award. Organizers want to elevate those who are largely unrecognized for their community outreach in the Central Minnesota Area.

The theme for the celebration, which is happening January 14-16th is “Our Beloved Community: The Courage to Celebrate Diversity.” The celebration includes a keynote address by Osheta Moore, music, table discussions, service opportunities, youth art and essays. The events are open to all ages in the community.