SCSU Speech and Debate Team Headed to Nationals

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

The St. Cloud State University Speech and Debate team is headed to nationals after their victories at this year’s state tournament.

Students that earned first place in their categories are; Miles Kinney of Willmar who won the final round in parliamentary debate with his partner Anna Lomnicki of Woodbury.

Kinney also won the debate speaker award.

In the coming weeks SCSU Forensics will be attending two national tournaments, the National Online Forensics Tournament and the National Asynchronous Speech Competition.