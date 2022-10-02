Transfers Make Big Impact, Huskies Sweep Tommies

By Alexander Fern / @AlexInTheBooth

The SCSU Men’s Ice Hockey team finished off their series against the St. Thomas Tommies on Sunday, besting the Tommies 4-0.

The game was evenly played through the first 16 minutes of action, until Junior Forward Veeti Miettinen thought he got the first goal of the game in the 17th minute. However the puck rang off of the nearside post and out so the game remained knotted at zero.

Not even 30 seconds later at 17:57 of the first, Miettinen scored a goal on the power play to push the Huskies up 1-0. That goal also brought Miettinen’s career point total up to 50.

“I think he (Miettinen) has taken a step forward, and we believe that he wants, and will be a key contributor for this team, and he is off to a good start.” Head Coach Brett Larson said.

Credit: Jason Wachter

A minute and four seconds later, transfer forward Grant Cruikshank scored his first goal as a Husky on a slick pass from Micah Miller that allowed Cruikshank to bury a breakaway chance.

“It was a nice play by Mike (Micah Miller) and I just kind of got lucky with the puck sliding across the line but I will take it.” Cruikshank said.

A second period that has bugged the Huskies so far this season did not disappear as the game turned very sloppy in that period.

The third period however was much different as SCSU got two more goals, both on the power play.

First from Jami Krannila at 8:39 when he got a pass from Union College transfer Dylan Anhorn and he put it into a wide open four-by-six.

Five minutes later, 5th year Captain Spencer Meier slotted home a rebound on St. Thomas Goaltender Ethan Roberts to cement the victory and give SCSU the 4-0 lead and that score would stay until the clock struck zero.

Lost in the commotion is the job that Colorado College transfer Goaltender Dominic Basse did as he stopped all 14 shots he faced and acquired a shutout in his Husky debut.

“Well the team played really well in front of me so that helps.” Basse said. “I just did what I am supposed to and the score happened to be like that.”

This is also the home opener for the Huskies, and some new faces witnessed what it is like to be at the HBNHC on a game day as a Husky.

“It was awesome, and it was really fun to be on the good side as a change.” Grant Cruikshank said. “I really cannot wait to get back here for homecoming.”

The Huskies are back in action October 14th and 15th against the Wisconsin Badgers at the Kohl Center in Madison WI, and those games can be listened to on 88.1 FM KVSC with Brian Moos on play-by-play and Alexander Fern on Color commentary.