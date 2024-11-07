SCSU Women’s Hockey To Host “Fill the Herb” Game vs MSU-Mankato

By Alexander Fern / Sports Director

St. Cloud State Athletics has announced that the Saturday, November 16 contest between St. Cloud State Women’s Hockey and MSU-Mankato will be a “Fill the Herb” game.

The day will begin with an autograph opportunity at 2:30 PM at the Brooks Center. Followed by SCSU vs MSU-Mankato at 3:00 PM. Autographs from the Women’s team will be available postgame. The night finishes with a St. Johns Hockey game at 7:00 PM.

Tickets are $5 for adults (includes admission to both games), with free admission to kids 13 and under as well as Men’s Hockey season ticket holders.