SCSU’s Food Pantry Grand Re-Opening

By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director

St. Cloud State University is celebrating the grand re-opening of the Huskies Food Pantry.

A celebration was held Monday in the main lounge of Case-Hill Hall that featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony and reception.

The school’s administration reports a partnership between the Huskies Food Pantry and 501c3 non-profit humanitarian organization Hope for the Community helped with the remodel. They’re adding two refrigerators and two freezers. Since the beginning of October, the pantry has given out an average of 2,200 pounds of food to 140 St. Cloud State students weekly.

The Pantry provides free food options to all students. They can access the pantry in Hill Hall, room 190.

The Huskies Food Pantry originally opened in January 2020 and during the pandemic served 432 students with a total of 15,234 pounds of food.

Since the beginning of fall semester the pantry has served 662 students a total of 14,928 pounds of food, already serving more than last year.