SCSU’s Husky Productions Is Part of Hockey Day Minnesota

By Jakub Blum / KVSC reporter

St. Cloud State University’s Husky Productions is part of the broadcasting team for Hockey Day Minnesota.

Hockey Day Minnesota will be held in White Bear Lake this year, it’s a four-day event held annually with the official Hockey Day occurring on Saturday, January 28th.

Image courtesy SCSU

Executive Producer of Husky Productions Brian Stanley says it’s a great honor to be involved in Hockey Day Minnesota. Stanley added that Bally Sports North presents a celebration of all things hockey, in the state of hockey. SCSU hockey and the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center are all essential parts of the big day.

Former St. Cloud State students Nick Maxon and former Women’s hockey goaltender Julie Friend will be doing play-by-play duties during the broadcast alongside ice-side reporter Brook Purowitz and in-studio host Ryan McNamara round out the on-air crew.

Husky Productions is broadcasting the game between St. Cloud State Women’s Hockey and Bemidji State at 1 p.m from the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center and will be aired on Bally Sports North Extra.