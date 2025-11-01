SCSU’s Sarah Green Honored with 2025 Pushcart Prize

By Joey Hudson / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State University English professor Sarah Green has earned a 2025 Pushcart Prize for her poem “Tinder.”

The national award recognizes some of the best writing published by small presses each year and is one of the most respected honors in American literature.

This is Green’s second career Pushcart recognition, following her first in 2008 for her poem “Chances are, Lafayette, Indiana.”

Her latest winning work was first published in Pleiades Magazine before being nominated for the prize.

The 50th edition of the Pushcart Prize: Best of the Small Presses anthology will be released on December 2.