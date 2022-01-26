SCSU’s ‘Unleash The Future’ Campaign Raises Nearly $35 Million

By: Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

The St. Cloud State University Foundation has announced that the “Unleash the Future” campaign recently exceeded its original goal.

Vice President of University Advancement Matt Andrew shared in a campus email that the original goal for the program was to raise $32 million, however the Foundation revealed that it had exceeded that original goal and has raised $34.9 million.

With this current success the Foundation currently has more than $50 million for its endowment. Andrew says $16.7 million of these funds have been designated for scholarships. The fundraising effort continues through the end of this year.