Season Tickets for Granite City Radio Theatre Season 13 Are Now Available

KVSC has set the dates for the 13th season of Granite City Radio Theatre, and season tickets are now on sale!

Granite City Radio Theatre, KVSC’s long-running extravaganza of music and comedy, is set to take the stage at the Pioneer Place Theatre on the following dates:

October 23, 2024

December 11, 2024

March 12, 2025

May 14, 2025

All your favorites are returning for the 13th season: host Jay Terry; his partners in comedy, Heather and Mackenzie; Dan Barth’s vexing trivia contest; Shades Brigade’s thrilling radio drama; and Collective Unconscious playing fantastic music.

A different special musical guest will join the show each episode. We’ll provide more information on this year’s musical guests in the weeks ahead.

Season tickets are available now. Follow this link and claim your passes now!

Every episode of Granite City Radio Theatre begins at 7:30 PM (CT) and airs lives on KVSC-88.1 FM.