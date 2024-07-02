Section of East St. Germain Street near Speedway closes July 8 for reconstruction

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Starting Monday, July 8, the east section of the intersection to and from East St. Germain Street at Highway 10 near Speedway will close for reconstruction.

Drivers who live, work, visit or shop within the area can still access it; however, they should find alternate routes.

The closure is expected to last until mid-Aug. 2024.

Highway 10 and Highway 23 will remain open to one lane of traffic in each direction. And all access ramps at the interchange and the Fourth Street intersection, eastbound Highway 10 and the West Frontage Road will remain closed.